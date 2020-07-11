More answers needed

before schools reopen

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Everyone agrees that the optimal educational setting for children is in-person instruction and the inherent daily interactions with teachers and fellow students. This does not mean that this is the best plan for the upcoming school year. The questions surrounding schools reopening are difficult and made more so by a lack of complete information in the face of myriad guidelines.

The decisions are best made at the local level, although I certainly don't envy any school board's charge in what continues to be a difficult time. Almost everything is on the table, as evidenced by Chesterfield County's recent proposal of no fewer than six options for reopening that recently was sent to parents. While the primary role of schools is education, it is no secret that they also function as de facto day care for many working parents. I think this eliminates many of the part-time or alternate week schedules proposed as parents likely will not be able to modify their work schedules unless they still are working from home. So the only practical alternatives are either to open schools full time or remain online at least for the fall.

If the schools do reopen in whatever format, there needs to be a plan in place to deal with the inevitable occurrence of the first COVID-19 case. Does the entire school shut down, or are only those students and teachers in a given classroom sent home for quarantine and online learning? Will parents be willing to continue to send their children to a school with known positive cases? I certainly don't know the answers to these and probably many other difficult questions. What I do know is that we are in uncharted waters, and successful navigation will require strong and thoughtful leadership at all levels.

Jeffery Schul.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email