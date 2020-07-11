Not wearing seat belt

should be primary offense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest a recent report about the increase of traffic deaths involving unbuckled motorists. It’s a proven fact that seat belts save lives, yet our legislators continue to refuse to make the lack of seat belt use a primary offense; a driver has to be stopped for another offense before a seat belt citation can be issued. That makes no sense. The law requiring seat belt use is a one-size-fits-all law, just like stopping at a stop sign or driving the speed limit. Like those laws, the seat belt law has no built-in bias or prejudice, and applies to everyone operating a motor vehicle. To be a more effective law — and to save more lives — state legislators must make the seat belt law a primary offense.

Robert A. Lee.

Chester.

