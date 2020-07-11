Not wearing seat belt
should be primary offense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with interest a recent report about the increase of traffic deaths involving unbuckled motorists. It’s a proven fact that seat belts save lives, yet our legislators continue to refuse to make the lack of seat belt use a primary offense; a driver has to be stopped for another offense before a seat belt citation can be issued. That makes no sense. The law requiring seat belt use is a one-size-fits-all law, just like stopping at a stop sign or driving the speed limit. Like those laws, the seat belt law has no built-in bias or prejudice, and applies to everyone operating a motor vehicle. To be a more effective law — and to save more lives — state legislators must make the seat belt law a primary offense.
Robert A. Lee.
Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.