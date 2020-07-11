Time has come to cancel
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to the July 8 editorial, “Pipeline problems: A bad week,” I’d like to offer a headline revision: “A bad week for corporate polluters in the United States.” The end of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) was warranted and overdue. Billions over budget and lacking permits, the project inflicted six years of harm on Virginia communities at a time when our utility monopoly, Dominion Energy, could have invested in clean, renewable energy and the jobs associated with them. It has not “been a bad week for energy production” — it’s been a great week for the people in impacted communities in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina who fought to preserve their homes, water and air from a ruinous project. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline would not have brought “plentiful, affordable energy." Rather, it would have brought energy with enormous production costs to a domestic market that is flat. What this past week also highlights is that the same reasons to end the ACP apply to what should be canceled next: the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). MVP also is environmentally unjust, lacking in permits, billions over budget and unneeded. It would move Virginia further from the clean energy we need to mitigate the climate crisis. The MVP actively harms the communities and waterways of Giles, Craig, Franklin, Montgomery, Roanoke and Pittsylvania counties. Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring should take a moment to reflect, then publicly speak out for the cancellation of a project that actively harms their constituents.
Jessica Sims.
Richmond.
