Envision a grand street
to enhance city's image
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was born in Richmond and lived there until 1987. Many people are wondering what Monument Avenue should look like once all of the Confederate statues are removed. I recently drove along the avenue and saw that the medians still are intact and the houses looked like they survived the protests. That is a good thing. The circle where the statue of Robert E. Lee sits is the only one really big enough to do anything with, so I suggest that a bandbox or small stage could be placed there for Sunday concerts and used for special events, like Easter Sunday. The other circles could be used for small gardens or trees. I also think the Arthur Ashe statue should be moved to the tennis courts in Byrd Park. It’s very important that whatever is done, it should enhance Richmond’s image as a grand city that has moved forward.
Neil Howard.
Salisbury, Md.
