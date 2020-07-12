Honor eight presidents
from Virginia on avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To revitalize Monument Avenue and make it significant again, I suggest we erect monuments to honor the eight U.S. presidents born in Virginia. Make the avenue a memorial to them. We also should move the Arthur Ashe monument to the beginning of the boulevard that now bears his name, overlooking the tennis courts at Byrd Park he could not use.
What should be done with Confederate statues? Move them all to Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. The South surrendered there, which would give the statues the context they need.
Tim Shelton.
Ashland.
