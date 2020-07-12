Mayor erred in ordering
removal of Maury statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past week marked the height of insanity, ignorance and reverse racism within the Richmond city government, most notably Mayor Levar Stoney, who removed the beautiful statue of Commodore Matthew Fontaine Maury, "Pathfinder of the Seas." Neither a slave owner nor a proponent of slavery, Maury was an architect of the failed 1861 Peace Conference to try to hold the Union together. His contributions to meteorology, oceanography, and improved navigational charts and instruments marked him as a scientific genius during his tenure in the U.S. Navy. Maury deplored slavery as a curse to the South and worked to reduce or eliminate it. There is no mention nor depiction of Confederate on this statue; and despite his being a Confederate naval officer out of loyalty to Virginia, his statue depicts him not as a Confederate, but as a man of the world, literally and figuratively. And as such, this statue reflects the best virtues of Richmond, Virginia, America and the world — a true American hero and citizen of the world. Shame on Stoney for his ignorance of history and his surrender to anarchy. This statue was progressive for its time and still should be considered as such.
John Starke.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.