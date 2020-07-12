Move beyond symbolism

to make real changes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What we have seen is symbolic change. Questions remain. Can removing symbols of bigotry actually cure societal ills? When do we expand public education post high school to include trade/technical centers? Why can’t we put them in our inner cities? When do we recruit our military personnel and law enforcement officers from our inner cities? When will removing these symbols of bigotry and hate encourage more fathers to raise their children in the home?

Looks like the majority wants the statues gone; so be it. Choices: Do we just give ourselves a pat on the back for being woke? Or, do we set about the business of making a better life available for those who wish to help themselves?

Steve Lapkin.

Henrico.

