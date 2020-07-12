Removal of statues
won't cure societal ills
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the statues in Richmond come down, it is important to ask exactly what has been accomplished. Will anyone’s life truly be any better? Will racism cease to exist? Will inner-city schools be any better? It is likely that the protests, with their associated violence and destruction here and elsewhere, have lost as many supporters as they have gained.
After the shine is gone, it will be up to the government to accomplish meaningful changes. Demands such as defunding or abolishing police departments will fall by the wayside. The Seattle experience with Capitol Hill Organized Protest has shown that a lack of policing leads to more violence. I doubt people in Richmond or anywhere else will want to see their streets unprotected. And now the resumption of evictions is coming under attack with protesters claiming it is violence and racism. The reality is that if you eliminate the right of a landlord to evict a nonpaying tenant, rental properties will disappear. Where will college students and people who do not have the ability to purchase a home live?
The changes that came from the protests of the 1960s were made because those participants had a singular purpose. For the most part, they did not let their protests be co-opted by violent groups such as Antifa and they did not dilute their goals with a large number of disparate “demands” unlikely to be enacted. The citizens and politicians of Richmond and the entire United States must take a step back and focus on those things that truly will make a difference. The quality of life of the entire community must be considered in any decisions and the leaders must not take matters into their own hands.
David Freeman.
Henrico.
