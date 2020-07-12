Stoney ignored laws
by removing statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past month, the city of Richmond has been plagued by unending protests, vandalism, looting, blocked public roadways, and the desecration and destruction of public and private property in a National Historic Landmark District. This has been called anarchy by several pundits.
These activities violate multiple state and local laws. Yet the number of arrests has been minimal and news of actual charges almost nonexistent.
Mayor Levar Stoney directed the removal of the Confederate monuments. His action completely ignored the processes established by state law permitting the removal of war memorials — there was no public notice, no public comment period, no council approval and no attempt to find an appropriate place for relocation.
Stoney's reason: exercising emergency power for public safety. Was he afraid individuals would get injured committing a crime?
This truly is anarchy. Read history to find out what's coming next.
Tom Probst.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.