By joining Confederacy,
Maury supported slavery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ellen Ball's Letter to the Editor about Matthew Fontaine Maury helped to inform us about his worldwide contributions. Unfortunately, there is one serious biographical omission that ties in with the glaring error in her presentation.
Maury was a commander in the Confederate Navy and chief of the Naval Bureau of Coast, Harbor and River Defense, liaison to Great Britain and France. Therefore, he was an important leader in the Confederacy.
Ball states that Maury was not a supporter of slavery. This is a recurrent factual error regarding Maury and other Confederate leaders. The Confederate Constitution clearly makes slavery, its continuation and extension a centerpiece of the new nation — see Article IV, Sec. 2 (1 and 3) and Sec. 3 (3). Ironically, the framers of the Confederate Constitution "set slavery above state sovereignty: inviolate, untouchable," according to author William C. Davis in "Look Away! A History of the Confederate States of America."
By supporting the Confederate Constitution, anyone by that fact alone was a supporter of slavery in the present and future, including Maury.
John Whiting.
Richmond.
John Whiting.
Good Letter. I've written many similar letters and made the same points that you do.....Let's not forget the Cornerstone Speech.....The Confederates were very proud of why they were rebelling and wanted us to know......No matter what the lost causers say every single Confederate committed treason to keep the right to own humans.....
By allowing the Mob to dictate their hate and violence. the protesters supports violence and being sore losers in more ways than just losing an election. Period.
