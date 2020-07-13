Mask-wearing orders

dispense with due process

Editor, Times Dispatch:

In his letter, Dr. H. Joel Schmidt argues it is not a "constitutional right" to place "someone else's health at risk" by failing to wear a mask. Putting aside the ever-evolving "science" ostensibly justifying mask mandates, his constitutional argument misses the mark. Of course, no one has a constitutional right to threaten public safety. The issue is to what extent can the government promulgate blanket restrictions on individual liberty without a particularized showing of a threat? In other words, who bears the burden of proving that Joe Citizen is a public health threat?

The text of Gov. Ralph Northam's mask order makes any "willful violation or refusal" to wear a mask a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a potential yearlong jail sentence and other penalties. As justification, the order presumes that everyone is a threat to public safety. Stay-at-home orders implemented by governors across the country operate on a similar premise: Everyone is a threat to public health, so statewide restrictions on individual liberty are justified.

Ordinarily, to deprive individuals of liberty or property on grounds of public safety, the government must come forward with some particularized showing that the individual in question constitutes a threat or that her/his conduct already has resulted in some societal harm. The individual then can contest the government's position in court. This is a fundamental aspect of due process and a safeguard of civil liberties. Mask mandates and stay-at-home orders dispense with this framework. They compel conduct and/or restrict liberty in an overly broad fashion without particularized evidence. Even more concerning is that these orders are executive fiats, not subject to the legislative process and based on ever-shifting justifications. Remember the "flatten-the-curve" justification four months ago?

This is uncharted territory. Never before (past pandemics included) have civil liberties been subject to such unchecked, indefinite, wholesale government regulation.

Joshua D. Howell.

Richmond.

