Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding letters about Matthew Fontaine Maury, author Charles Mann, in his book "1493: Uncovering the New World Columbus Created," explains how Maury's support for slavery led to his plan for the annexation of the Amazon basin in Brazil so that Southerners could migrate to South America and take their forced labor with them. Some people did make the trip but the project failed.
Richard Rose.
Richmond.
