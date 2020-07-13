Reader hopes Snyder sells
team after name change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When I read RTD Sports Editor Michael Phillips' column regarding the Washington Redskins name change, I was fascinated by a few points he made. He was blunt but correct concerning what team owner Daniel Snyder has done to the Redskins organization. What interested me most was his take on why the name change was being pressed by so many. Phillips said that the name "Redskins" was dear to Snyder and forcing a name change could irritate him enough to sell the team. I hope he is right. For 15 years, I have visualized Joe Gibbs owning the team or someone of the same excellence. Of course, the name change will irritate fans, too. What does one do with their Redskins jerseys and other collectible items?
Judi Fleischman.
Quinton.
Same thing many white hater would do with the monument of dead white men who will always be more like great men than they ever will be ..... and, if they had their way. Period.
Rancid, incomprehensible word salad. It's time for bedtime, Bozo.
