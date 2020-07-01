Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTH CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 745 PM EDT. * AT 430 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, CHESTER, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, BELLWOOD, BENSLEY, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, CHESTERFIELD, DREWRYS BLUFF, CENTRALIA, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, VARINA, MONTROSE, POCAHONTAS STATE PARK, MEADOWVILLE AND RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED