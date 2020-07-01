Chase, McClellan on

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Comments by outspoken, blunt and maybe a bit in-your-face Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, probably still resonate with many Richmonders and Virginians. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is by all accounts a fine elected official. I have read and agreed with many of her articles and columns in the RTD. Virginia and the nation, however, simply are too divided for one individual to claim representation of all. McClellan is supportive of the removal of the Confederate statues. Contrary to the Black Lives Matter movement and city- and state-elected governments, there are thousands of Virginians who have opposing views. In my neighborhood, few see the turmoil at the Robert E. Lee monument as a positive thing. My friends and peers also view what is going on with disdain.

What once was a beautiful setting now seems more like a scene from a Federico Fellini movie. Is it not a crime to deface state or city property? Campfires, grills, basketball hoops and overnight camping have been allowed in the middle of the city. This is a neighborhood. Would Gov. Ralph Northam allow this on his lawn? In a nation founded on the rule of law, where is the law?

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. proclaimed, "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now."

No one can dispute that. In the history of nations, however, the claim that we all are stronger through diversity simply is not always true. In the course of history, some nations have failed to bridge that divide. Look no further than the candidacies of Chase and McClellan to see that future.

C. Whitney Aldridge II.

Bon Air.

