Energy giant should put

ratepayers before profit

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On June 20, as Virginians struggled with health and financial hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominion Energy shareholders received their largest dividend payout in recent history. For those who might not be aware, the insufficiently regulated utility monopoly has overcharged Virginia ratepayers $1.3 billion since 2015. For many Virginians, a disaster scenario will unfold when the utility disconnection moratorium ends on Aug. 31. Months of power bills will come due, whether customers have found employment or not. Late fees will pile on, creating debt that will be insurmountable for most. Families and small-business owners will be unable to pay, and potentially will face power shut-offs in the heat of summer. Virginia’s ratepayers already have prepaid $1.3 billion to Dominion Energy. With enormous over-earnings each year, Dominion has the opportunity to put people over profits, and apply those over-earnings to unpaid utility bills. Ratepayers should contact their elected representatives before the August General Assembly special session to advocate that Dominion Energy apply those over-earnings to unpaid electric bills. It’s time our legislators prioritize Virginia’s families and small businesses over Dominion’s excessive profits.

Lee Williams.

Richmond.

