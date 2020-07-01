Reader calls VMI

model of social equality

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Amid all the local, national and global calls for social justice, Virginia Military Institute (VMI) stands as a model for social equality. For 181 years, VMI has held true to its egalitarian mission rooted in discipline, respect and honor. The nature of VMI’s system inherently and systemically is immune to social bias. While no institution is perfect, VMI’s culture, methodology and mission leave little room for social inequities. All cadets start with the rigorous and challenging ratline and all cadets graduate as members of the Corps of Cadets-First Class. Hard work, discipline, respect and honor are the only measuring sticks at VMI.

Frank Trice.

Richmond.

