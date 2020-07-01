Time to change thinking
about naming conventions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In page after page, the RTD published suggestions from the citizenry for the proposed dismantling of Monument Avenue's statues. This is not a slap at these commentators. Many are thoughtful and have merit. But the reality is that elections, individual police brutality and race-baiting have served their purpose. All things on Monument Avenue that are reviled must go. Arguing about the good or the bad of that avenue is pointless. It will be neutralized. It will be — and by all means should be — left alone as just another roadway in the new Richmond. While we're at it, let's erase any symbol that now stands that might offend anyone. Let's quit naming schools and roads after any individual. What's wrong with something along the lines of Elm Street Elementary School? Take away the individual and you erase the bias, right or left. Why did it become necessary to start naming streets and avenues after people? It simply serves to remind someone to think about the negatives as well as the positives. Take them down, change the names to things or locations and start from scratch. Richmond still can save itself.
Jon Palmer.
Williamsburg.
