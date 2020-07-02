District of Columbia
too small for statehood
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved a bill to grant statehood to the District of Columbia.
A little history: The District of Columbia was created in 1790 on land donated by Maryland and Virginia. The initial shape was a square measuring 10 miles on each side, or 100 square miles. This area would become the seat of the government of the United States and it would be separate from all the other states. In the 1830s, the District's southern portion of Alexandria went into economic decline and in 1846, the land originally donated by Virginia was retrocessioned back to the commonwealth.
Today, the District of Columbia is 61 square miles. By comparison, Rhode Island, our smallest state, is 1,212 square miles; and the city of Philadelphia roughly is 142 square miles. Logistically, the District is too small to be a state, and not all 61 square miles of it would be included in the new state, as the federal buildings would remain in the District of Columbia. But also, the people living in the District should have the right to partake in elections, where their representatives have a vote. A much more simplistic solution would be to retrocession the land, excluding the federal buildings, back to Maryland. This would not be without precedent, as it was done with Virginia. The U.S. Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court building would remain independent of any state, and the people of the new state would be able to vote for senators and representatives in Maryland. No new state is needed.
Susan Blum.
Heathsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.