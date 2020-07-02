Rollbacks endanger
health of minorities
Editor, Times Dispatch:
The Trump administration’s recent executive order removes the environmental review process for some infrastructure projects, like highways and pipelines, all under the veil of emergency protocols due to COVID-19. This provides a “free pass to polluters,” according to Tim Cywinski of the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, because it leads to the rapid approval of major projects without thorough consideration of their environmental impacts. However, throughout his time in office, President Donald Trump slowly has been stripping away environmental regulations. As a result, he is putting lower-income and minority communities across America at risk.
A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that low-income communities were more likely to live in areas exposed to toxic waste, landfills and highways. Additionally, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, 71% of Black people in the U.S. live in counties that disregard federal air pollution standards. Consequently, they are 1.54 times more likely to be exposed to fine particulate matter pollutants than white residents. At-risk communities, and Black and Indigenous people of color, also face increased risks from fine particulate matter pollution: 1.35 and 1.28 times, respectively.
Moreover, Trump’s new policies alter the National Environmental Policy Act, which could remove one of the few tools communities of color have to voice their concerns and protect their neighborhoods. Without this, coupled with limited resources and little political representation, minorities will continue to be overlooked.
As the Trump administration continues to roll back important environmental regulations, people living in at-risk communities likely will see increased health problems that, coupled with COVID-19, could result in many more fatalities. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, the president proves he cares more about industry than the health of Americans. His policies can be undone, but the casualties cannot. We must vote him out of office in November.
Elizabeth Eroshenko.
Henrico.
