Will November elections
be tipping point for U.S.?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our elected government officials have the authority to make new laws. To use mob rule to smash and grab, tear down or burn private or public property is against the law. Lawbreakers should be arrested by the local police force. If these lawbreakers subsequently are released by elected officials, then the answer is to vote for a change of officials.
Should the elected officials make laws you disagree with, vote in November.
Elections have consequences. We are seeing that right now in Virginia and California; in cities such as Richmond, Baltimore, Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis and New York City; and in the United States House of Representatives.
A younger generation of voters seems to believe the American way of life is not for them. Fundamentally changing our culture, our economic system, our Constitution and laws to a more socialist form of government seems to be the best way of life for them. Diversity without assimilation is their way.
November 2020 will determine everyone's future for many years to come. We are at a tipping point in our history.
The Democratic Party sees one vision, while the Republican Party sees another.
Elections have consequences.
Dale McIntosh.
Midlothian.
