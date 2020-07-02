Witness to police violence
calls for righteous change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a lifelong Virginian, a longtime Richmond resident, a Navy veteran, and a politically active and informed citizen who recently attended some of the protests against racism, I witnessed with my own eyes protesters who were 99% peaceful being attacked by police officers who looked very aggressive and who became violent.
As a citizen who normally supports police officers in their difficult and too often dangerous work, I was horrified at their behavior, ordered and publicly backed by Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam, whom I once worked to get elected and whom I now adamantly oppose.
Sadly, the police were acting in the centuries-old but continuous — and continuing — Virginia tradition of terrorizing Blacks and their white supporters into paralysis, and justified fear for their bodies and persons, so we will not exercise our God-given and constitutional right to peaceably assemble, to petition our government to right its wrongs as the colonial revolutionaries did.
It's time for real and righteous change.
Kelley Lane.
Richmond.
99% peaceful folks.......as in most protesting activity but that 1% are not wearing signs indicating who they are so policemen know who the peaceful are and who isn’t. As far as riot gear why would police stand out in your shirt sleeves while ‘protesters’ throw rocks, bottles and whatever at you. If protesters would weed out the 1% there would be no need for protective gear!
Did you happen to see the peaceful protestors throwing rocks and bricks ? I guess you sneezed when all that happened.
