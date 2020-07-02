Witness to police violence

calls for righteous change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a lifelong Virginian, a longtime Richmond resident, a Navy veteran, and a politically active and informed citizen who recently attended some of the protests against racism, I witnessed with my own eyes protesters who were 99% peaceful being attacked by police officers who looked very aggressive and who became violent.

As a citizen who normally supports police officers in their difficult and too often dangerous work, I was horrified at their behavior, ordered and publicly backed by Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam, whom I once worked to get elected and whom I now adamantly oppose.

Sadly, the police were acting in the centuries-old but continuous — and continuing — Virginia tradition of terrorizing Blacks and their white supporters into paralysis, and justified fear for their bodies and persons, so we will not exercise our God-given and constitutional right to peaceably assemble, to petition our government to right its wrongs as the colonial revolutionaries did.

It's time for real and righteous change.

Kelley Lane.

Richmond.

