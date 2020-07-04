Police met LGBTQ march
with unnecessary force
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for its coverage of Stonewall Rising: LGBTQ March for Black Lives. The march, led by a coalition of Richmond's leading LGBTQ organizations, was a powerful example of communities uniting to fight police brutality, racism and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The LGBTQ community is no stranger to harassment and brutality from police. It is a fight that continues to this day, more than 50 years after the Stonewall riots against police brutality sparked the modern-day quest for LGBTQ equality.
Imagine our outrage on Saturday when our peaceful march, in which protesters were carrying rainbow flags and that included children and pets, was met with an overwhelming show of military-style force of police in riot gear. This action was no doubt meant to intimidate and provoke a response from protesters so that police once again could spin a false narrative that the protests against them are violent. The imagery of protesters sitting in the street with their backs to police hiding behind shields and armored vehicles was almost absurd. The tension, however, was palpable. It was clear the police were looking for any reason to attack. Our community came wearing velvet gloves and we were met with an iron fist from police.
There must be a reckoning with local and state police agencies. These efforts to squash constitutionally protected rights to demonstrate must stop.
If there ever was an example how broken and distorted the role of police has become in our communities, this was it.
Stephanie Merlo.
President-elect,
Virginia Pride.
Henrico.
