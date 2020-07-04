Police must train to face
mental health crises
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 2018, a teacher was killed by a Richmond police officer while the educator was having a mental health emergency. Once again, an unrecognized or ineffective response to a mental or behavioral health emergency contributed to the breakdown of community and individual lives.
It is horrific how many lives have been lost in recent events in our nation. For their families and friends who stay at home and wait, never to hear from them again, the losses are multiplied. The real tragedy is that no one will see what the dead might have accomplished with their lives, and what their children would have grown up to do.
Their deaths reverberate in America and around the world. Protesters, law enforcement and the community, in varying degrees, experience the trauma of the tragedies in emotional, behavioral or physical dysfunction.
I practiced clinical psychology for more than four decades in a building overlooking the statue of Robert E. Lee, and wondered “what if…” What if individuals with emotional or behavioral problems were able to get support and help with their problems? What if children grew up with less abuse or neglect? What if we learned how to deal with our fears and anxieties? What if police officer training included recognizing and dealing with mental health emergencies? What if we replace action with negotiating and/or talking?
Let’s reimagine law enforcement training to include a curriculum in mental and behavioral health. Let’s learn how to deal with these issues in a nonviolent manner. Let’s develop a course on how to have a conversation and dialogue so as to listen, so that each person could be heard and each opinion respected, even if the parties disagreed. Reimagining this training program creates behavioral, mental health and criminal justice reform. What if all those who had lost their lives could have lived?
Alan Entin.
Richmond.
