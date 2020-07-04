Reader sees parallel
with rise of Nazi party
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For years I have wondered how such an intelligent, innovative and socially sophisticated nation, such as was Germany 100 years ago, fell prey to the vitriolic, inhumane spiel of the Nazi party. The leaders of the party were able to fan the flames of nationalism, largely blame Jews for real and imagined economic troubles, and rally much of the foaming-at-the-mouth populace to forget the concepts of right and wrong and to destroy all those who stood in their way. Theirs was the only voice in the media and all others were inexorably silenced.
Though the cause is different, I see an unmistakable parallel happening in our country today. Voices of sanity and reason have been drowned out in the face of strident shouting of anarchy. Elected officials, supposedly representing all the citizens, have silently stood by as looting, vandalism and obscenity-laced rhetoric have gone unchallenged.
Many of these same protesters today have railed for inclusion of various peoples and entities of their choosing. Any groups they dislike, however, are met with hatred and marginalization. Much of the media has chosen the same path, giving only the angriest voices unprecedented national exposure and even acclaim.
The parallels are there; will people of reason dare to stand up to those who, in their quest to be politically correct and further their own agenda, deem it their inalienable right to run roughshod over the rights and freedoms of others?
Robert Clock.
Chester.
