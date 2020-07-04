Restricting use of force

not viable crowd control

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Asking the police to keep crowds under control without using force is not reasonable. How about telling such groups when they get their permit to meet that police protection from the city, county and state will not be available? In other words, these groups can police themselves. As it stands now, the angry members of such groups often need to take it out on someone, and the police become the "someone." This is not working.

Frances Burch.

Richmond.

