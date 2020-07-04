Restricting use of force
not viable crowd control
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Asking the police to keep crowds under control without using force is not reasonable. How about telling such groups when they get their permit to meet that police protection from the city, county and state will not be available? In other words, these groups can police themselves. As it stands now, the angry members of such groups often need to take it out on someone, and the police become the "someone." This is not working.
Frances Burch.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.