Create artistic vision
for Monument Avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Although I no longer reside in Richmond, I grew up there and maintain strong ties. While acknowledging the beauty of Monument Avenue, I always have questioned the existence of the statues. As the city has struggled to decide their futures, I have supported their removal. What I don't understand is why there never seems to be an actual plan to address what would happen if, and when, they are removed. So here we are: After months of discussion and weeks of unrest, no apparent plan. A comprehensive plan would help "lower the temperature" in the city.
The artistic presence of Virginia Commonwealth University and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, coupled with the wherewithal of major businesses such as Altria, Dominion Energy and Capital One, could create an international-level collection of sculpture installations along Monument Avenue. The land is there. The need is there. I believe property owners would welcome it. And Richmond could leverage the process and competition to heighten awareness of the city, as well as promote inclusion, diversity, peace and justice.
As an adjunct, perhaps Monroe Park could become a centerpiece highlighting the accomplishments of Black Richmonders, with relocated statues of Arthur Ashe and Maggie Walker serving as centerpieces. The public would get a chance to truly learn about their accomplishments. Meanwhile, each new sculpture along Monument Avenue could be dedicated in their honor. Until all of our systems of government are able to more equitably function, Richmond could — at the very least — have powerful and beautiful symbols to reflect its past and light the way forward.
Philip Wenckus.
George Wythe High School, Class of 1972.
Waupaca, Wis.
