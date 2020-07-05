Removal of statue

will change nothing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let us be thankful for Mayor Levar Stoney's concern for the safety of the public and protesters by his swift action of having the statue of Stonewall Jackson removed from Monument Avenue. Some will claim these statues generate many emotions: fear, hatred, oppression, white power, the lost cause, bigotry and so forth. A statue — any statue — is an inanimate object, a work of art that generates nothing other than where any individual viewer allows his or her thoughts and feelings to go. Sure, the statues might have been installed by people who wanted to send a message to keep others in their place. If so, those people long have been gone from this earth. There still might be people who would like these statues to promote fear in a population, but today they are few in number. There are some who feel these statues represent a history of this city. Most people who travel along Monument Avenue probably do not give the statues any thought at all other than they are works of art. Whatever people think of the statues, that thought is not generated by the statue. People can be influenced, but every individual is responsible for his or her own thoughts and behavior. The removal of these statues will not change anything. People still will continue to think and behave however they wish.

The statue of Stonewall Jackson was removed by decree issued by the mayor for the safety of the public and protesters. Where was this same concern for public safety when the protests turned violent with vandalism, destruction and looting?

Was the mayor busy restraining the Richmond Police Department from doing its job?

Carlton Marshall.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email