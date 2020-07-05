Removing monuments
will have adverse effect
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Jon Palmer's letter, "Time to change thinking about naming conventions," was interesting. I disagree, however, that the impact of moving the statues "...will be neutralized."
After my stint in the military in 1967, I — as a "damn Yankee" — settled in Virginia, made it my home and married a beautiful Virginia woman who is a descendant of the first settlers of Virginia.
I think the recent rioting — and please don't gloss over it by labeling it a protest — will have an adverse impact, especially along Monument Avenue.
As the saying goes, "Nothing breeds success like success," and as we have seen from similar incidents in other cities in the past, there likely will be an uptick in houses for sale in the Monument Avenue area as well as an arresting or a decline in housing prices.
The question now is what to change the name of Monument Avenue to as the significance of the name no longer will exist. Maybe Surrender Avenue or Change History Boulevard?
Along the same line of thinking, since Columbus's discovery of North America eventually provided the opportunity for the introduction of slavery, maybe all references to Columbus should be removed as well.
William Ryan.
Chesterfield.
