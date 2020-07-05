Stoney must focus on
problems, not gestures
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a resident of Chesterfield County, so some might say that I do not have a dog in the fight regarding what goes on in the city of Richmond. However, considering all the problems that the city faces, I hope that Mayor Levar Stoney's legacy will go beyond taking down some statues. Taking down statues might make certain people feel better, but it is not going to do much about the racial inequities that exist in the city. Taking down the statues is not going to do much to improve the schools in Richmond. Taking down the statues is not going to make the lives of the people who live in the housing projects any easier or safer.
Because I do not live in the city, I seldom have had to drive by the monuments that celebrate the Confederacy. If the city chooses to take them down, that is fine with me. However, I hope that taking down the statues does not end up just being an empty gesture while the real problems in the city continue to fester. Taking down the statues will be easy part. Addressing the issues plaguing the city of Richmond will take hard work on everybody’s part. Hopefully, that hard work also will be a part of Stoney’s legacy.
Ronald Smith.
Chesterfield.
