Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam and many of our other elected officials have failed to fulfill the primary role of government — that of ensuring the protection and security of citizens and their property.

When the Virginia Parole Board took advantage of the distraction provided by the pandemic to release violent criminals back into society without properly notifying victims’ relatives, the governor was missing in action. He remains missing in action as thugs and looters destroy public and private property and businesses of hardworking Virginians, and as the Virginia Employment Commission struggles to provide checks to the recently unemployed.

Business owners will not operate in the present state of chaos and lawlessness. They will take their capital and move to more secure locations, further depressing the local economy and school systems. Property values near monuments subjected to defacement and continuing protests likely will never recover.

Instead of tackling these important issues, Northam and his colleagues choose to kowtow to the vocal few, while ignoring the security, safety and economic well-being of all Virginians.

While it’s too late to expect leadership from these ineffective politicians, it’s time for the hardworking, peace-loving silent majority to speak up and elect some real leaders through the democratic electoral process on which our country was founded.

Greg Farmer.

Moneta.

