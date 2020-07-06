Elected state officials
failed to do their jobs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Ralph Northam and many of our other elected officials have failed to fulfill the primary role of government — that of ensuring the protection and security of citizens and their property.
When the Virginia Parole Board took advantage of the distraction provided by the pandemic to release violent criminals back into society without properly notifying victims’ relatives, the governor was missing in action. He remains missing in action as thugs and looters destroy public and private property and businesses of hardworking Virginians, and as the Virginia Employment Commission struggles to provide checks to the recently unemployed.
Business owners will not operate in the present state of chaos and lawlessness. They will take their capital and move to more secure locations, further depressing the local economy and school systems. Property values near monuments subjected to defacement and continuing protests likely will never recover.
Instead of tackling these important issues, Northam and his colleagues choose to kowtow to the vocal few, while ignoring the security, safety and economic well-being of all Virginians.
While it’s too late to expect leadership from these ineffective politicians, it’s time for the hardworking, peace-loving silent majority to speak up and elect some real leaders through the democratic electoral process on which our country was founded.
Greg Farmer.
Moneta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Not only did they act to make the commonwealth more dangerous, but they also want to disarm peaceable citizens who aren't the problem in the first place.
Defund the police, let criminals out of jail early, allow looters & rioters to take over the city......while working to take firearms away ftom the good citizens. What could possibly go wrong?
Kleb,
More dystopian mania...Same as yesterday and same as tomorrow...
Greg Farmer.
Oh Woe Oh Woe...See you at the polls and it'll be a repeat of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Mr. Farmer seems to not have noticed that the majority, silent and otherwise, has spoken up and elected a majority of candidates from the blue side. No matter how much he tries to blur this, the Trump GOP seems to be on the way out. He better get used to that, it won’t get any redder any time soon.
Norbert,
The GOP and Trumpers are having a hard time grasping that elections have consequences....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.