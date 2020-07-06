Hefty fine might change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While calls to require residents to wear face masks in public grow louder amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to maintain his position that mask-wearing should be voluntary. He says it’s the younger people who are the problem and we can’t violate their freedom — they’re going to do what they are going to do.
This old man thinks a $5,000 fine might change the way they act.
What about the folks these younger people transmit the virus to (i.e., their parents and grandparents)?
I always tried to follow these guidelines: "Managers, do things right. Leaders, do the right thing."
We are plagued with weak, gutless leadership. Come on, folks — more than 129,000 moms, dads, grandparents and children have died.
Larry Fassett.
Chesterfield.
I guess there is a petty little tyrant inside of everybody these days. Would the fine apply to those who wear the wrong kind of mask?
People rarely do the right thing....They do the thing that benefits them the most...Mask wearing should be mandatory and those acting like fools should be fined....
