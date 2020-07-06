Hefty fine might change

mask-wearing behavior

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While calls to require residents to wear face masks in public grow louder amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to maintain his position that mask-wearing should be voluntary. He says it’s the younger people who are the problem and we can’t violate their freedom — they’re going to do what they are going to do.

This old man thinks a $5,000 fine might change the way they act.

What about the folks these younger people transmit the virus to (i.e., their parents and grandparents)?

I always tried to follow these guidelines: "Managers, do things right. Leaders, do the right thing."

We are plagued with weak, gutless leadership. Come on, folks — more than 129,000 moms, dads, grandparents and children have died.

Larry Fassett.

Chesterfield.

