Protesters could learn

much from founders

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Protesters could learn a lot from David McCullough’s excellent column reprinted on July 4, "Founders' only choice was liberty."  Not only did imperfect people — against all odds — create such a wonderful country, but they also created a country where people from all over the world want to come. No other country has created so much for so many people and people everywhere want to be a part of it, more so than any other country. Why would anyone want to tear down this country? Why do protesters want to give up so many good things that are not available anywhere else? They need to get a clue.

Rob Mitchell.

Charles City.

