Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The timeliness of Charles F. Bryan Jr.'s reprinted piece in Sunday's Commentary section, "Anachronistic History," caused me to reflect on my experiences in trying to understand history. Being a history buff, I always would  share my readings with my daughters. They always would ask me, "How do you know what you are reading is true?" My response was, "One doesn't really know the answer to that question but skepticism is a valuable tool."

George Santayana often is quoted as saying, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Yet there is another of his statements that resonates with Bryan's piece and my own innate skepticism: "History is a pack of lies about events that never happened told by people who weren't there."

Clearly, the truth of historical events should be an objective commentary; consumer beware.

Richard Carchman.

Columbia.

