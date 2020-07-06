Stoney shows contempt

for legal procedures

Editor. Times-Dispatch:

One of the most despicable characteristics of the Trump administration is its contempt for law and custom. One egregious example is falsely declaring an emergency at the southern border as an excuse to redirect billions away from Army housing and other purposes for which Congress appropriated the money to build the border wall.

Unfortunately, a similar contempt for legal procedure is on display in Richmond. The General Assembly provided a new procedure that became effective July 1 to allow for local decisions about war memorials after a public comment period, discussion and debate. The law was passed because there are many different viewpoints today: removing all the monuments; keeping them all; removing or altering some but keeping others that commemorate dedicated service to Virginia in wartime; and contextualizing some that are kept. An appointed citizen's committee did much work studying these options and making recommendations.

But what has Mayor Levar Stoney done? Against the advice of the city attorney and contrary to the law just enacted by the General Assembly, Stoney declared an emergency, and directed city employees and private contractors to immediately remove city-owned monuments.

Even if removal is your preferred option, please do not cheer for violating the law as a way to achieve your preferred end. Ultimately, it is the law faithfully followed that protects each and every one of us, no matter our opinion, race, gender or religion.

Alexander N. Simon.

Richmond.

