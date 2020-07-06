Stoney shows contempt
for legal procedures
Editor. Times-Dispatch:
One of the most despicable characteristics of the Trump administration is its contempt for law and custom. One egregious example is falsely declaring an emergency at the southern border as an excuse to redirect billions away from Army housing and other purposes for which Congress appropriated the money to build the border wall.
Unfortunately, a similar contempt for legal procedure is on display in Richmond. The General Assembly provided a new procedure that became effective July 1 to allow for local decisions about war memorials after a public comment period, discussion and debate. The law was passed because there are many different viewpoints today: removing all the monuments; keeping them all; removing or altering some but keeping others that commemorate dedicated service to Virginia in wartime; and contextualizing some that are kept. An appointed citizen's committee did much work studying these options and making recommendations.
But what has Mayor Levar Stoney done? Against the advice of the city attorney and contrary to the law just enacted by the General Assembly, Stoney declared an emergency, and directed city employees and private contractors to immediately remove city-owned monuments.
Even if removal is your preferred option, please do not cheer for violating the law as a way to achieve your preferred end. Ultimately, it is the law faithfully followed that protects each and every one of us, no matter our opinion, race, gender or religion.
Alexander N. Simon.
Richmond.
I wonder what the odds are that Stoney gets re-elected.
He did it to get the black & violent vote!
Howard,
Richmond is a majority minority city...Stoney did what his constituents wanted....In November regardless of who wins the Mayor's race that person will be liberal, progressive person of color....Keep on whining.....
Mr Simon has a point and Stoney may have acted precipitously. But 1) those artifacts dedicated to White Supremacy were coming down at one point soon anyway. And 2) they were a rallying cry for protesters from both sides and would have caused some damage to some hapless person. Better to ask for forgiveness than risk never ending fights. It was the lesser of two bad outcomes.
Norbert,
I think that Stoney can make a good legal argument that his actions have increased safety and lessened tensions...
Alexander Simon,
If you feel Stoney has overstepped then sue him and make him defend his actions in court...You can also vote against him in November...But...His constituents are overwhelmingly supportive of his getting rid of these white power statues.....
