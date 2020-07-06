With virus cases on rise,

move to Phase 3 is too quick

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s direction, Virginia’s citizens have worked hard to help contain the coronavirus. People mostly have kept to the guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing.

Unfortunately, as in other states that have seen a rise in cases, there are pockets of individuals — particularly young people — who totally have ignored guidelines.

Northam carefully and incrementally has opened up our state despite pressure by some to proceed more quickly. He has kept us relatively safe.

However, his orders to go to Phase 3 seem like too big a leap.

To open restaurants and other businesses to full capacity and to allow gatherings of up to 250 people, against all recommendations to avoid large crowds, seem like a step too far and even reckless.

Why not take smaller steps and not chance a spike in virus cases and deaths, as we have seen COVID-19 dangerously spreading across the country?

Opening too quickly puts all of our efforts and sacrifices in grave jeopardy.

Karen Olshansky.

Glen Allen.

