Lee's statue should go to

Westmoreland birthplace

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a proud Black American and a native of Westmoreland County in Virginia's Northern Neck. Westmoreland is the home of historic Stratford Hall Plantation, where Gen. Robert E. Lee was born on Jan. 19, 1807. The plantation now is operated by the Stratford Hall Foundation.

The ideal location for the statue of Lee, once it is removed from Monument Avenue, would be Stratford Hall, his place of birth. The plantation is open to the public and could welcome those interested in visiting the site, going on tours of the house in which Lee was born and viewing his statue.

Al Smith Jr.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email