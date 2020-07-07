Lee's statue should go to
Westmoreland birthplace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a proud Black American and a native of Westmoreland County in Virginia's Northern Neck. Westmoreland is the home of historic Stratford Hall Plantation, where Gen. Robert E. Lee was born on Jan. 19, 1807. The plantation now is operated by the Stratford Hall Foundation.
The ideal location for the statue of Lee, once it is removed from Monument Avenue, would be Stratford Hall, his place of birth. The plantation is open to the public and could welcome those interested in visiting the site, going on tours of the house in which Lee was born and viewing his statue.
Al Smith Jr.
North Chesterfield.
