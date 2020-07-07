Reader angered by removal

of flag from building site

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with sadness and anger the news story about the large U.S. flag state officials ordered removed from the construction site of a new office building for state lawmakers in Richmond. The flag was deemed a “safety risk” and a “potential target for demonstrators.” How thankful I am that those brave Marines on Iwo Jima more than 70 years ago didn’t hesitate to raise Old Glory in the face of enemy fire.

Lewis Wyland.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email