Reader angered by removal
of flag from building site
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with sadness and anger the news story about the large U.S. flag state officials ordered removed from the construction site of a new office building for state lawmakers in Richmond. The flag was deemed a “safety risk” and a “potential target for demonstrators.” How thankful I am that those brave Marines on Iwo Jima more than 70 years ago didn’t hesitate to raise Old Glory in the face of enemy fire.
Lewis Wyland.
Glen Allen.
