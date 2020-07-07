Rename famous street
New Virginia Avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As an elderly Richmond native, I am pleased to see the bronzed remains of Ole Virginny removed from Monument Avenue. I believe it would be perfectly appropriate to rename the stately street New Virginia Avenue.
Christina Halsted.
Richmond.
