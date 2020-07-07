School reopening plan
must accommodate all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With its proposed reopening plan, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is falling short of its motto: “The right to achieve. The support to succeed.” Superintendent Amy Cashwell and school board members are responsible for providing a quality education for all students. For students, staff and families with health concerns, the parallel, virtual learning option provides a safe environment for students and staff until they determine it is safe to return to school. Likewise, students, staff and families who wish to return to school full-time to support the mental health of our children should be provided that option.
As a June 17 study published by SickKids notes, the severe public health measures introduced at the start of the pandemic “have significant adverse health and welfare consequences for our children.” Students need their school communities now more than ever. They need their friendships; they need the sense of security that school structure and routine provide; and, for some, they need their only physical safe space.
Our children increasingly are competing in a global economy in which education is the primary means of achieving success. The United States already was falling behind in international education rankings. With more than 20 European countries opening their schools since mid-May, as well as education powerhouses like South Korea and Singapore, our children’s ability to compete for high-paying jobs will continue to wane without a full reopening option.
HCPS asks its students to be critical and creative thinkers. HCPS claims to be “an innovative leader in educational excellence.” HCPS has the talent to show the commonwealth and the country how to safely reopen schools and support the educational aspirations of all students.
Amber Lancaster.
Henrico.
