Teach more inclusive

history of America

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was struck by the recent news story concerning plans to require all Virginia teachers to be certified in African American history. I have taught college American history for more than 40 years, during which time my students and I have grappled with a story that has moved away from a succession of dead white males to a far more nuanced one. While I heartily endorse the proposal, I ask: Why stop there? The “full story” of Virginia and American history is the story of all the people who have contributed to the mosaic that is America. I would go further — to require that teachers study the history of Native Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, the diversity of European Americans, and the history of the migrations and immigrations — forced or voluntary — of all the peoples of America. One could go further and mention gender studies, the LBGTQ communities and the overall patterns of privilege and oppression that have shaped this nation. There is much in America’s history of which we can and should all be proud, and much we can regret and should condemn. The teaching of our history must be honest and sensitive, but it also must be as inclusive as possible. To paraphrase Walt Whitman, America is complex; it contains multitudes. Let us strive to ensure that teachers are equipped to teach the history of a diverse nation to its diverse children. African American history is the starting point in what should be as broad and inclusive a subject as humanity itself.

David M. Head.

Midlothian.

