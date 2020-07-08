Emphasizing race in news

feeds divisiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

On July 7, I sat down with a copy of The Times-Dispatch and highlighted each feature that emphasized race. I did not include the Opinions pages, but I did include the Sports section. I counted 13 articles, including one on birdwatchers. I probably missed some.

Am I the only one who thinks that keeping statistics by race is inappropriate? Why do we have to be counted as Black, white, Latino, etc.? Why can't we all just be Americans, or — for that matter — why can't we all just be people? By keeping race in the headlines, race always will be a divisive issue. None of us had a choice of our race. There are many forms of discrimination, but this is the 21st century. We should long be past racial prejudice.

When I am answering a survey or completing a form, I decline to answer when the questioning gets to my race. That should not matter and I object to statistics being presented as racial differences. For instance, why are COVID-19 figures presented as a racial issue? Is that helping anyone?

The only reason I can think of to answer the "race" question would be for medical information that might pertain to risk of specific diseases (such as sickle cell anemia), and that would be private information under the federal law restricting release of medical information.

Except for that, just call me "other" or "decline to answer."

Linda C. Tibbs.

Rockville.

