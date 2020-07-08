Kindness shown to bird
a lesson for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again, thank you to RTD columnist Bill Lohmann for giving us a happy article to read in The Times-Dispatch. The kindness of Melissa Burgess and Geoff Stone for a tiny creature really is a lesson for us all. Be kind — good results will follow.
Ann Coffin.
Colonial Heights.
