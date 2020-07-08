Mountain Valley Pipeline
should be canceled now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) was a long-needed end to the harms that accompany such projects, there are many people who are suffering from the similar Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). The MVP and its proposed extension, MVP Southgate, also should be canceled now.
Like the ACP, the MVP is missing multiple required permits, including the same Nationwide Permit (12) that played a role in the ACP’s demise. MVP violations demonstrate a shocking disregard for the water quality of those impacted. And despite the lack of permits to legally complete the MVP, the consistent lack of compliance and the glaring lack of need for the pipeline as demonstrated by years of nearly flat energy load growth in Virginia, the partnership behind the MVP is trying to push through the MVP Southgate extension.
The failure of the ACP, coupled with the court-mandated shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL), proves that gas and oil infrastructure is barreling toward obsolescence and the processes for permitting these projects perpetuate grave environmental injustice. As was shown with the ACP and DAPL, MVP and MVP Southgate should not and cannot stand. These projects should be canceled now and Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and every Virginia state legislator openly should be calling for such.
Stacy Lovelace.
Bedford.
