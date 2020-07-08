Will energy giants restore

areas damaged by ACP work?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was encouraged to read that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have come to their senses and canceled the ill-conceived Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP).

However, the RTD news account said nothing about the widespread environmental destruction that already has taken place. Just look online to see photos of the enormous damage to public and private property.

Do these huge corporations simply walk away from the existing pipeline or will they remove it? Will they restore the huge sections of forest scarred by construction of the ACP?

Will they plant trees to fill in the miles of clear-cut forests? Will they restore the native vegetation, streams and other waterways clogged with construction sediment?

Or will it fall to taxpayers and private landowners to undo the monumental ecological damage done to our land?

Michael E. Stone.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email