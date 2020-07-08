Will energy giants restore
areas damaged by ACP work?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was encouraged to read that Dominion Energy and Duke Energy have come to their senses and canceled the ill-conceived Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP).
However, the RTD news account said nothing about the widespread environmental destruction that already has taken place. Just look online to see photos of the enormous damage to public and private property.
Do these huge corporations simply walk away from the existing pipeline or will they remove it? Will they restore the huge sections of forest scarred by construction of the ACP?
Will they plant trees to fill in the miles of clear-cut forests? Will they restore the native vegetation, streams and other waterways clogged with construction sediment?
Or will it fall to taxpayers and private landowners to undo the monumental ecological damage done to our land?
Michael E. Stone.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.