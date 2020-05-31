Northam is protecting
small-business owners
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We’re thrilled that Gov. Ralph Northam has decided to stand with small-business owners and veto legislation that would have expanded associated health plans (AHPs) in Virginia. AHPs are dangerous additions to the marketplace that undermine the small group market and could raise costs for small-business owners.
Small businesses are the backbone of Virginia’s economy, making up 99.5% of all businesses in the state. Yet, their needs infrequently are met when it comes to health care policies and legislation. Virginia small-business owners widely object to AHPs, with two-thirds (67%) supporting the banning of short-term insurance and AHPs. These plans might not cover all essential health benefits and can exclude people with pre-existing conditions.
In a time when health care coverage is more important than ever, especially for struggling small businesses, it is reassuring to see the governor protecting the integrity of our health care system.
Awesta Sarkash.
Government Affairs Manager,
Small Business Majority.
Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.