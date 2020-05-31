Reader explains the
settlement of Tel Aviv
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Facts reveal themselves, and it is good to have an opportunity to comment on one such subject that is hardly ever discussed.
The delightful section, "Today in History," in the RTD on May 21 speaks to an event in 1910, "a year-old Jewish settlement near the port city of Jaffa adopted the name Tel Aviv." A one-year-old settlement settled, by whom? Jewish immigrants from Europe?
Why Jewish settlements in the early 20th century? This brought to mind, for me, what a big gap of time exists between modern-day Israel, and what most people think of as the Israel of old.
For centuries, people of the Jewish faith have suffered at the hands of Europeans and anti-Semitism, a European attitude and visceral creation, and manifestation of hate to those of the Jewish faith.
From the 15th through the 20th centuries, mostly Europeans immigrated to foreign shores. Europeans settlers created settlements and colonies in North and South America, Australia, Canada, Africa, sub-continent India, South East Asia, China and in the 20th century, the Middle East.
A little more than 100 years ago Messianic Zionism, political Zionism, and Christian evangelicalism had the opportunity to relocate the Jews of Europe to Palestine, where the port city of Jaffa was located, and where the famous Jaffa oranges were grown in the lush and beautiful coastal region of Palestine.
Open-door Jewish immigration to Palestine was allowed and encouraged by the British after the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the end of World War I in 1918. Palestine became a colony of Great Britain under the legality of the British Mandate and the League of Nations. The colony and its colonists eventually turned against their patron, Great Britain, and the nation now is known as Israel, with its capital in Tel Aviv.
Nidal Mahayni.
Richmond.
