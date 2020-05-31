Will returning to church
services endanger others?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all aspects of our lives, including how we worship. It has been challenging with the abrupt interruption of our ability to come together once a week to celebrate as faith communities. We also have been restricted in physically reaching out to friends and family as well as others who might need our help as we shelter in place.
We now face decisions on how best to get back to what we think of as normal. These are the first weeks we have been able to attend public worship with modifications. I struggle with whether it is time to return. Will people, particularly those in a vulnerable population, feel they must attend now that they have the opportunity?
More than 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States in about five months and many more have suffered. This is a staggering number in a short period of time. That should give us pause. Despite the challenges, more of us are alive and well because of the measures that we have taken that lessened the impact of the disease.
As we debate and plan to return to our places of worship, I hope all of us think less of ourselves and our desire to return to public mass, and think more of others with whom we might come in contact. As faith communities, we hold life sacred. Are we putting others at risk, by the decision that we make to attend mass again? Are we thinking of our pro-life stance as we make that decision? I pray that we are.
Sandy Wittig.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.