Address racism in
criminal justice system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many in Virginia have been fighting the racism and brutality infecting the criminal justice system for decades. The horrific murder of George Floyd sadly demonstrated these outrages for the world to see.
In 2000, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) published a "Review of Virginia’s System of Capital Punishment." Researchers found that a person is more than three times as likely to be sentenced to death when the victim is white versus when the victim is black. Of the 1,390 documented executions carried out in Virginia since 1608, only four involved a white person killing a black man or woman, all of them since 1997.
It took 390 years for the Virginia criminal justice system to determine that the life of a black person, in limited circumstances, was equivalent in value to that of a white person.
The death penalty is a poster child for everything wrong with our criminal justice system — blatant racial disparities, police and prosecutor misconduct, and the propensity for convicting innocent men and women.
While in Virginia we can see the abolition of the death penalty in the near future, addressing the deep-seated issues of institutional racism, and a lack of accountability for police and prosecutor misconduct, are deeper challenges.
Michael E. Stone.
Executive Director,
Virginians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.