America needs a leader
who can unite, not divide
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Edmund Burke and others have said that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men [and women] to do nothing.
Accordingly, America needs dynamic and inclusive leadership at times like these to bring us all together as much as possible.
Understandably, we can be disagreeable and debatable; however, we don’t have to be divisive and destructive to the detriment of others.
I agree with those who say that crisis and power will reveal a person’s true character and integrity. I truly believe that when a person shows you who he or she is, you absolutely should believe them.
Inasmuch, I profoundly believe that leadership, morality, character, compassion and integrity should begin at the top: encouraging, motivating and empowering those positive traits and innate qualities from others (the society and nation at large).
President Donald Trump fails at this because he regularly perpetuates division and drives discontent by calling his opponents and critics disloyal, treasonous, unpatriotic and other disrespectful names.
Trump says he is "a stable genius" and has a “big brain.” He also says he knows more than most so-called experts because he has a natural gut feeling and basic instinct when it comes to most things.
Therefore, I would ask why would Trump not be the great compromiser and president for all of the people as much as possible? America needs this kind of leadership, for we all are in this together.
John L. Horton.
Norfolk.
