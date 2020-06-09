City needs leadership,
not knee-jerk reaction
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For many of us who call Richmond our home and take pride in our city, the past week has been filled with a mix of emotions. Anger, fear, confusion, a sense of hopelessness and everything between are with us daily. With those emotions are questions, many of which are asked by commentators gracing the pages of the RTD: Why, who, when? Having been around a while, I see many of these same questions were asked during the 1960s and in the years leading to the events of today. The irony is that there rarely are any answers. Is that because we ask the wrong questions? Is it because the questions are too simplistic?
Are we asking the wrong people? I think it is all of the above and more. During times like this, serious questions usually are directed at those in positions of authority and leadership. And that is the real problem. Leadership is not being exercised by our elected officials on multiple levels. What I observe are knee-jerk reactions from those who seem to choose to ignore serious social questions during periods of calm. How can one say otherwise when all we have to do is look around us? Same questions, same nonanswers. Those of us who fully understand that there are no simple answers to complex questions would like to see our elected officials exercise some real leadership. After all, are they not the ones we place in positions of authority to address our questions?
James Connors.
Richmond.
